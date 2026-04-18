'It is scary': Pueblo residents have mixed feelings about historically warm, dry winter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is experiencing one of its least snowy winters on record, raising concerns among residents about fire danger and the upcoming summer heat.

The city has recorded only 13.6 inches of snow this winter, marking the ninth-lowest seasonal snow total on record. If Pueblo picks up another tenth of an inch, it would tie with 2018 for the 10th least snowy winter. Over the last 30 years, Pueblo has averaged 28.3 inches of snow each winter.

The lack of moisture has caused trees to bloom several weeks early. The last accumulating snow in Pueblo fell on Jan. 25.

If the city does not receive more snow before the end of the winter season, it will beat the current record for the earliest last measurable snowfall—set on Feb. 23, 1899—by nearly a month.

"We're very concerned about because of fire danger," said Beth Micci, a resident of Monument on a walk along the Riverwalk and familiar with the lack of snow in Pueblo County.

"Concerned, um, you know, the state in general needs more moisture, not just for housing or where your homes are, but for wildlife and rivers and streams, fishing for him. So yeah, we're concerned," Micci added, referring to her husband Ed.

I asked another pair of Pueblo Residents - Tracy Chapman and Joyce Cronk, whether there was anything positive about the early season warmth.

"No, not at all. I just worry what summer's gonna bring if it's already getting 80, 85 degrees," said Joyce.

But, not everyone thought the situation was as unprecedented as it seemed.

"I think it's just nature taking its course. You, you can complain all you want to, or you can accept what you're given and live with it, you know. I mean, it's gonna be hot and dry, it's gonna be hot and dry," said Pueblo resident Dan Drake.

But, none of the residents I spoke to were happy about the lack of snow and all hoped to see more.

While Pueblo has been extremely dry, nearby Colorado Springs has received about 24.5 inches of snow so far this winter. That total is below average, but not by a significant margin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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