How windchill affects frostbite and hypothermia risk

We all know we need a coat, hat, and gloves when temperatures drop, but combined with wind, frostbite and hypothermia become real threats. Let’s talk about what temperatures and winds create these risks and how to protect yourself.

HOW COLD DOES IT NEED TO BE TO GET FROSTBITE?

Technically...you can get frostbite with temperatures at or below freezing if you wait for a long enough period of time. But for most of us, we care about times under 30 minutes. For that...you generally need temperatures of around 5 degrees or lower, and wind. A wind chill below negative 18 produces frostbite in under 30 minutes on exposed skin.

For example, at zero degrees with winds of 10 to 15 mph, frostbite can set in in under 30 minutes. Similarly, at 5°F with winds above 25 mph, it can happen in just over thirty minutes.

Looking at Wednesday's wind chill futurecast, the best chance for negative windchills is above 8,000 feet. In places like Cripple Creek and upper parts of Woodland Park, frostbite could occur in less than an hour early Wednesday. If you’re working outside, cover exposed skin until at least a couple hours after sunrise when we should warm to the 20s.

Now let’s talk about hypothermia, which is a dangerously low core body temperature. You can get it without getting frostbite. Symptoms include shivering, confusion, exhaustion, and slurred speech.

The key to prevention is layering, with a focus on moisture management. Your inner layers should be breathable and moisture-wicking. Wool or synthetic materials are best to keep sweat away and help retain body heat.

Remember that dogs and cats are not more immune to cold weather due to their fur. If you're taking your dog for a walk Wednesday morning, check their paws frequently for signs of cold damage, like cracking or bleeding.

