How the Winter Olympics are adapting to changes in annual mountain snowfall

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina are relying heavily on artificial snow as skiers and snowboarders compete on the slopes, highlighting how climate change is reshaping winter sports.

A warming winter in the Italian Alps is creating challenges that sound familiar to Colorado ski resorts. The Alps are hosting the Winter Olympics in conditions far different from those when they last hosted in 1956.

Over the last 70 years, the average February temperature in Cortina has warmed by more than 6 degrees. That means fewer freezing days and a greater reliance on snowmaking technology to make sure the games can go on.

It's a strategy Colorado resorts rely on, too. Jake Ingle is the director of snow maintenance at Steamboat and has built Olympic venues. He says fan gun technology is the key to working with narrow windows of cold weather.

"It allows us to take advantage of a shorter snowmaking window. If it's only going to be cold for 5 or 6 hours, we can turn those fan guns on right when it gets cold enough and turn them off right when it warms up," Ingle said.

As snow patterns change, fewer cities will be able to host the games. A recent study suggests the number of climate-reliable host cities could be cut in half by 2050.

"The couple Olympics of the past that were in the Mediterranean climates…in Vancouver and then in Sochi…they really…really fought that challenge of having a particularly warm winter for those two Olympics," Ingle said.

But the reliance on man-made snow isn't just about a lack of natural flakes. For Olympic competition, artificial snow is often better. It's far more durable, creating a consistent and fair surface for every athlete, from the first to the last.

So while fewer cities may be able to host, the future of the Winter Games isn't in doubt. It will just rely more on technology to create the perfect conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.