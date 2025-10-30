How often it -actually- snows on Halloween in southern Colorado

Halloween can be quite chilling in southern Colorado, depending on the year. While longtime residents often say it snows in Colorado Springs on Halloween, that's more trick than truth.

The coldest Halloween low temperature was a mere 7 degrees in Colorado Springs in 2019 and negative 5 degrees in Pueblo the same year. Second and third coldest Halloween temperatures ranged from 10 to 15 degrees.

On average, Colorado Springs reaches a high of just 59 degrees with a low of 31 degrees on Halloween. Pueblo averages 63 degrees for the high and 30 degrees for the low - as average temperatures quickly trend down as day length continues to wane heading into Novemeber.

Snow chances remain low

Despite popular belief, snow on Halloween is relatively rare in southern Colorado.

In Colorado Springs, there's a 19% chance of a trace of snow and only a 6% chance of an inch or more on Halloween.

In Pueblo, there's only a 4% chance of seeing an inch of snow on Halloween, although a trace (e.g. flurries) occurs about 13% of the time.

The last measurable snow in Colorado Springs on Halloween was in 2018, while in Pueblo it was all the way back in 1991, though flurries have been seen on Halloween since then.

Record warm Halloweens

In true Colorado fashion, the region has also experienced very warm Halloweens! The hottest Halloween in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo was in 2016, when temperatures reached 80 and 84 degrees respectively.

Though there will be a chill in the air this Halloween, it can't hold a candle to truly cold years. Colorado Springs has had 10 years with lows below 20 degrees in the last 130 years, and Pueblo has had seven such years.

Consider temperatures in the 40s and 50s a treat, but still bring a coat.

