How often are Rockies games canceled due to snow

The Colorado Rockies have postponed tonight's game against the Seattle Mariners due to an incoming snowstorm.

The last time the Rockies had to reschedule a game because of snow was also on a Friday: May 20th, 2022.

Two to four inches fell in Denver during that storm - with the stadium district ironically seeing some of the highest totals, in the 3.5 inch range. The game was rescheduled for the following afternoon as a doubleheader. If you can recall that event here in southern Colorado - it was a big deal for us. 10.1" of snow fell at the Colorado Springs Airport!

I checked data back to 2013 for this story to look at 10 years of data - the 2020 season didn't start until July. In that span, the Rockies postponed 9 games - so, about 1 per season...all in April or May. You could then make the case that tonight's cancellation means we're in the clear for the rest of the season! Not so fast. In 2013, three games had to be rescheduled due to snow. But - at least on average...we're meeting the quota for this season.

There were several notable cancellations but one that stood out in particular was back on April 10th, 2019, when they canceled due to an incoming late season blizzard! Only 2.6 inches of snow were recorded in the 24 hour span from April 10th to April 11th in downtown Denver - but conditions around Denver were very bad with very low visbiliities.

Night games tend to be more likely to be canceled, like tonight. With sunset in the 7 PM hour in Colorado in April, later games are more likely to be colder and therefore, snow should stick more easily.

If you're going to tomorrow's game, we're not out of the woods - with another round of showers tomorrow afternoon. It should be more showery, but once again snow and rain are in the mix. You'll want a jacket, snow brush for your car, and dress for wet weather.

Sunday - the first game is at 1, it'll be nice with temps in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies. Game 2 is the makeup game with first pitch at 6:10PM, and it'll be even warmer with temps in the mid-60s, but perhaps a few more clouds. You'll also want an extra layer for that game by the 7th inning stretch.

In my research, I found several instances where the Rockies played in snow (!!) but typically when less than an inch fell. We'll see whether the Mariners are as used to these conditions as the Rockies on Saturday.

