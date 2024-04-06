How much of the sun will be covered in Monday's eclipse in southern Colorado?

Monday's solar eclipse in southern Colorado is going to be exciting if we can see it. But it sure seems to have a lot of numbers associated with it! What exactly should you expect to see, and what do all the numbers mean? Let's break it down.

Today's eclipse is a total eclipse for much of the country. 13 states will see totality - the Moon will block the Sun completely, appearing to those below to be larger than the Sun. It's the last U.S. total solar eclipse for 20 years. The next one - in 2045, will see the path of totality move directly over Colorado Springs. This will be a partial eclipse for southern Colorado with the path of totality remaining hundreds of miles to the south of the state.

In the above article, you might notice two different numbers for the eclipse coverage in southern Colorado. One is called magnitude, the other is called surface obscuration. In Colorado Springs, this eclipse will have a magnitude of 74%, and an obscuration of 67%. This sounds complicated...but it's not.

Let's walk through it. Magnitude is an astronomy term. The Sun and Moon are spheres, which have a diameter like a circle. That's when you draw a line from one side of a circle to the other side.

An eclipse's magnitude is simply a the amount of the Moon's diameter is covering the Sun's diameter. This number can be more than 100%! During a total eclipse, the sun appears bigger than the moon...in other words, the moon's diameter is more than 100% of the sun's diameter from our perspective.

But that's not the number that really matters to you or me - astronomers care about that measurement. We care about surface obscuration. That's a fancy name for "surface area coverage". If you cover 50% of one piece of paper with another, you've obscured 50% of that paper - regardless of how you did it...at a diagonal, straight up and down, you cut up the paper and put a bunch of circles over the other paper...you get the idea.

So - now that we know what we're talking about, let's look at the maximum area covered by the eclipse in your city.

In Trinidad, the peak is at 12:37 PM with 72.8% of the Sun covered. The farther south you go in the state, the more the Moon covers the Sun at the peak eclipse on Monday, and the earlier that peak arrives.

As for whether we can see it - that's still up in the air. Clouds are expected Monday for us during the eclipse. We're tracking the clouds in our weather forecasts. Stay tuned.

