How Colorado's Microclimates

Southern Colorado sees it all...sometimes in the same day! Snow along the Palmer Divide...strong downslope winds just east of the mountains...frost in Pueblo and tee-shirt like warmth in Colorado Springs.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning ranged from 12 in Lamar...to 62 in Canon City.

Take this morning's temperatures as an example. The low in Colorado Springs was 41. In Pueblo...19. In Lamar...12! Let's explore each area.

Air is typically colder on our mountain tops than in our valleys - but this pattern can flip on calm nights.

Colorado Springs sits at six thousand feet of elevation. The terrain gets higher north and west of the Springs and is lower to the east. During the daytime, our weather engine - the Sun - heats the ground. This makes the ground warmer than air significantly above it. To boil it down: our mountain tops are typically colder during the day time than the low elevations on the plains.

At night, cold air tends to sink into lower parts of our area.

But things change when the Sun goes away. Cold air is dense and tends to sink. This means the cold air from the higher terrain flows past Colorado Springs on its way downhill.

West downslope winds also lead to localized warmth in the Pikes Peak Region. Air coming off of Pikes Peak descends from 14,000 feet, to 6,000.

At the same time...whenever the wind direction is out of the west...air gets pushed over the mountains...falls to the Springs...and warms up due to compressional warming.

The Arkansas River Valley acts like a bowl, especially when there are also upslope winds along the eastern plains preventing it from "draining".

Pueblo sits in a valley. You can think of it like a big bowl. When cold air falls into it, it tends to hang out and collect. That's why Pueblo was so cold this morning.

The east plains are the lowest elevation sector of southern Colorado. So when upslope flow is in place they tend to get colder than Pueblo for the same reason...cold air sinks, and with upslope flow, that shallow cold air is trapped.

The eastern plains are even lower than Pueblo. Since cold air sinks...Lamar and other east plains locations were the coldest locations this morning.

Fire Weather Warnings that were in place through 6:00 PM Wednesday in southern Colorado

Now let's talk about this afternoon. We were tracking downslope winds across all of southern Colorado. But only our southern zones have fire weather warnings. This is again due to our microclimates.

Gap Flow Regions are areas between our mountain ranges. Air gets squeezed in these areas with a westerly flow - like squeezing a tube of toothpaste. The air speeds up significantly as it passes through these openings.

The gaps in between our mountain ranges are called gap regions. When we have downslope winds from the southwest...air gets pushed through these gaps and speeds up. So today, our strongest winds have been in the southern plains east of the gap between two mountain groups. These winds are also very dry and leading to very low relative humidity levels.

Gap region winds led to Fire Weather Warnings in southern Colorado Wednesday

This is why we had fire weather warnings east of those gaps. So in short...fire danger was enhanced for all of us but the stronger winds in the south tier are why the risk was highest there.

