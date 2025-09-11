Hiking the incline on 9/11 with first responders? The weather will help you

On Thursday September 11th, 2025, members of the Manitou Springs Fire Department and other first-responder groups will gather at 8 AM at the base of the incline.

Some of these firefighters will be carrying heavy gear - known as "bunker gear" that weighs 70 pounds - as a reminder of the challenges firefighters faced as they climbed the twin towers 24 years ago. The pace will be slow, the discomfort palpable, but that is by design. The climb symbolizes the sacrifice firefighters and first responders made almost two and a half decades ago.

The good news for them - and you, if you want to join them - is that the forecast will work in their favor this year.

Firefighting gear is not breathable - by design - to protect firefighters from intense heat during a fire. The bi-layer system has a heat resistant layer, and a moisture resistant layer. When firefighters put out a fire with water, that water often turns to steam, which can cause thermal burns. So the gear needs to repel water - and therefore - is not easy to vent.

Captain Andrew Winchell of the Manitou Springs Fire Department told me that crews do factor in weather in planning this climb. The hotter the outside temperature, the faster their suits heat up, and that's one of the reasons they start the hike at 8 AM.

The climb - is - open to the public if you'd like to be out tomorrow to show your support. Veterans and other first responder groups will also be in attendance.

Temperatures will start in the upper 50s at 8 AM. At 9 AM, temperatures climb to the low 60s. By 11 AM, they'll be in the upper 60s. By afternoon - which should be after the event has ended and attendees have descended, will warm into the lower 70s.

It will be unsettled as well with off and on morning showers and clouds. The railroad ties that make up the steps are likely to be wet. These sporadic showers will be possible before, during, and after the event.

So if you plan to go - be particularly careful from the upper bailout point (about at step 1800), to the top of the false summit (about at step 2200). That section tends to get particularly slippery when wet, along with the upper steps leading to the bailout from around step 1600-1800. With that in mind: bring waterproof shoes and a rain jacket if you plan to go. This won't be the best morning for trail runner shoes.

The cloud cover and drizzle will slow the rate of heating - which will help make the climb this year less of a roast for our heros.

Remember to thank these brave men and women for keeping us all safe - and for their sacrifices.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.