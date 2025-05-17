Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

High wind events remain consistent in Pueblo but wind directions are shifting

A News5 viewer reached out to ask if Pueblo is experiencing more strong wind events each year - or if a trend exists. In short, the data aren't there yet, but at the least, there have been changes in average wind direction.
High Wind Warnings in Pueblo County by year and in all of southern Colorado
Posted
and last updated

Longtime viewer and Pueblo resident Richard emailed me a question earlier this week about changes in our wind patterns. He asked: Is it my imagination, or does Pueblo have more windy days than it used to?

High Wind Warnings in Pueblo County by year and in all of southern Colorado
High Wind Warnings in Pueblo County by year and in all of southern Colorado

A good way to look at strong wind events is by looking at high wind warning days. They are issued in Pueblo for wind gusts at 58 miles per hour or more. Between 2005 and 2023, the National Weather Service issued high wind warnings in Pueblo County nearly 5 days per year.

For comparison, in this same period, the NWS issued a high wind warning anywhere in southern Colorado around 10 and a half days a year. As you can see, it's clear there's been more of these events in the last several years.

I spoke to the National Weather Service Pueblo office today, and we don't have a long enough period of data yet to draw firm conclusions on whether there has been an increase in strong wind events. In science, we need datasets to be a certain length to perform proper statistical analysis on them. Twenty years is a long time but not in the context of climate data. Some of our large-scale weather patterns, such as the Pacific Decadal Oscillation...vary on the span of decades. For the entire period in which we have high wind warning data saved at the county level...that index has been negative. This makes it difficult to figure out whether a possible increase in strong wind events is specifically a climate change issue, or related to changes in teleconnections.

The average wind speed in Pueblo has remained extremely consistent each year. It has remained within a 1 mph window over the last 20 years.

The average wind speed by year is impressively consistent. In the last 20 years, the average wind speed remained between seven point four and eight point four miles per hour.

The direction of the peak wind gust for the year was north or northeast from 2014 to 2018 and west or northwest from 2019-2022.

Let's also check on the wind direction of the strongest wind gust each year. From 2014 to 2018, the strong gust was either out of the north or north-northeast. From 2019 to 2023, the strongest gust has been out of the west or northwest - with one exception.

In essence - topography matters. A change in wind direction, even by 10-20 degrees, can disproportionately impact the homes and businesses that experience the strongest wind gusts.

Because of Colorado's topography, the direction the wind blows from plays a major role in how your home gets impacted. So if you're on the west side of town, you'll probably get hit harder by a wind out of the west. If you're on the east side, you'll get hit harder by a wind from the east.

So I am seeing a trend of stronger wind events, but more time and data is needed to draw a firm conclusion. If you have a weather question you want answered, you can email us here!

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community