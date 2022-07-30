Here is a look at rain totals in southern Colorado this week

The last week in July has been beneficial for Colorado with heavy rain across southern and eastern Colorado. Radar estimated rainfall maps indicate as much as 6 inches of rain fell.

Flash flooding was a concern all week with inundated roads and creeks and rivers running high.

The wet pattern this week was brought on by monsoonal moisture streaming in from the southwest at the upper levels of the atmosphere. At the surface, a mid-week cold front and southeastern winds brought in extra moisture. This created a saturated air mass over the state for several days.

Rain totals at official National Weather Service Pueblo sites from July 23-29, 2022:

0.47Colorado Springs Airport 4.12 Lamar 3.52 Las Animas 2.53 John Martin Reservoir 2.25 (missing data from July 28) Pueblo Reservoir 2.22 Walsh 1.94 Trinidad Airport 1.82 Walsenburg 1.66 Holly 1.61 Pueblo Airport 1.32 Crestone 1.27 Alamosa 1.20 Monte Vista 1.01 Del Norte 0.98 La Junta 0.84 Leadville 0.63 Buena Vista 0.53 Canon City 0.47

