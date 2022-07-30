Watch Now
Here is a look at rain totals in southern Colorado this week

KOAA
Colorado radar estimated rainfall totals since July 22, 2022
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 10:53:23-04

The last week in July has been beneficial for Colorado with heavy rain across southern and eastern Colorado. Radar estimated rainfall maps indicate as much as 6 inches of rain fell.

Colorado radar estimated rainfall over the past 7-days from July 30, 2022

Flash flooding was a concern all week with inundated roads and creeks and rivers running high.

The wet pattern this week was brought on by monsoonal moisture streaming in from the southwest at the upper levels of the atmosphere. At the surface, a mid-week cold front and southeastern winds brought in extra moisture. This created a saturated air mass over the state for several days.

Southeastern Colorado radar estimated rainfall over the past 7 days from July 30, 2022

Rain totals at official National Weather Service Pueblo sites from July 23-29, 2022:

0.47Colorado Springs Airport4.12
Lamar3.52
Las Animas2.53
John Martin Reservoir2.25 (missing data from July 28)
Pueblo Reservoir2.22
Walsh1.94
Trinidad Airport1.82
Walsenburg1.66
Holly1.61
Pueblo Airport1.32
Crestone1.27
Alamosa1.20
Monte Vista1.01
Del Norte0.98
La Junta0.84
Leadville0.63
Buena Vista0.53
Canon City0.47

