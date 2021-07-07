Heavy rain brings flash flooding and travel delays to Colorado

In the first week of July, many cities along the Colorado front range and I-25 corridor received between 1-3 inches of rainfall.

Heavy rainfall rates led to numerous flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service offices in Colorado.

Wildfire burn scars were a hotspot for flash flood-induced mud and debris flow.

I-70 has been shut down several times this month because of debris flow off of the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure. Multiple slides have occurred. Images from the Hanging Lake Tunnels Operations Center. No estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/RcCe1pFdqy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021

Off the Cameron Peak burn scar, dangerous flooding occurred in Glen Haven on Independence Day.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. Dangerous flooding is occurring in The Retreat Area of Glen Haven. Streamside Dr and Fishermans Ln are the most impacted areas at this time. Immediately reach higher ground by https://t.co/90T7oiICQf — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 4, 2021

On Tuesday night, Poncha Pass south of Poncha Springs on HWY 285 closed due to mudflow.

Poncha Pass mud slide pic.twitter.com/eepzM9OmPS — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) July 7, 2021

In addition, portions of HWY 9, CR 304, and HWY 304 in Park and Chaffee counties were impacted by flash flooding.

Urban areas including, Pueblo, Greeley, portions of the Denver Metro, and more, experienced road and house flooding this week.

A drier and warmer pattern is in the forecast for the second week of July.