Watch
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Heavy rain brings flash flooding and travel delays to Colorado

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado State Patrol Florence
Poncha Pass mudslide 7/6/2021
Poncha Pass mud slide CSP Florence
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 16:06:53-04

In the first week of July, many cities along the Colorado front range and I-25 corridor received between 1-3 inches of rainfall.

Rain reports July 1-7, 2021

Heavy rainfall rates led to numerous flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service offices in Colorado.

Flash flood warnings issued between July 1-7, 2021

Wildfire burn scars were a hotspot for flash flood-induced mud and debris flow.

I-70 has been shut down several times this month because of debris flow off of the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

Off the Cameron Peak burn scar, dangerous flooding occurred in Glen Haven on Independence Day.

On Tuesday night, Poncha Pass south of Poncha Springs on HWY 285 closed due to mudflow.

In addition, portions of HWY 9, CR 304, and HWY 304 in Park and Chaffee counties were impacted by flash flooding.

Urban areas including, Pueblo, Greeley, portions of the Denver Metro, and more, experienced road and house flooding this week.

A drier and warmer pattern is in the forecast for the second week of July.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community