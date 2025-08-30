Gusty wind may delay this year's Labor Day Lift Off

This weekend Colorado Springs will for the 49th time mark the unofficial end of summer with the Labor Day Lift Off at Memorial Park.

Saturday through Monday you’ll be able to watch several dozen balloons take to the sky each morning - at 7:00 AM. That is, of course, assuming weather cooperates.

Hot air balloons are unpowered and therefore go any way the wind blows. The Federal Aviation Administration sets national standards on safe balloon launch conditions, while the balloon meister of the event makes a final call on safe conditions.

First, there needs to be enough visibility. The specific amount depends on whether it’s day or night, how high the balloon is, and its proximity to large airports and tall buildings. For readers who are familiar with aviation, balloons need to follow VFR flight rules for visibility.

In Colorado Springs, partly due to the airport - which is considered Class C airspace by the FAA - three to five miles of visibility is needed.

Next, there cannot be nearby thunderstorms or rain. Two main reasons: first, they lower visibility; second, they produce strong turbulence and unsafe winds.

Wind is the final consideration. Wind speeds under 10 miles per hour are ideal. If wind is stronger than that, the ten-story-tall balloon acts like a sail and makes it hard to hold in place and control the flight once it launches.

With this in mind - I think the wind is the main spoiler here. A (weak) cold front arrives Saturday morning.

Wind gusts at 7 a.m. at the park may reach the 15 to 25 mile-per-hour range, with sustained winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. This would delay the morning launch.

I do think wind speeds will decrease a bit by mid-morning as the front clears the area, providing slightly better conditions.

Wind gusts are an issue Saturday night as well, but will depend on where thunderstorms set up in the afternoon.

Sunday morning should be a bit calmer, with favorable winds for an on-time launch.

Sunday night, wind gusts are borderline but look low enough for the glow to be unaffected.

Due to the cold front, multiple rounds of storms are also possible Saturday afternoon and evening. But it doesn’t look like a late evening threat will exist, unlike other days earlier this week.

Temperatures will be cool and the ground will be wet from all the rain. Fifties in the mornings, low to mid-seventies in the afternoons. So bring a layer and some waterproof boots!

