Fresh snow in the forecast at Winter Games

NASA Earth Observatory
Startling image of bare mountains sounding some of the Beijing Olympic ski venues
Posted at 2:44 PM, Feb 11, 2022
So far, the landscape of the 2022 Winter Games shows brown, dry mountains in stark contrast to the man-made snow on competition terrain.

From Saturday through Monday, a winter storm will move through China. Forecast snow totals in competition zones like the Yanqing District and Zhangjiakou region will be between 2-6 inches. The storm will also provide wind gusts from 20-30 mph.

This will be a welcome dose of natural snow in a region of the world with very dry winters.

Beijing is often under the influence of the Siberian High during the winter months, providing a cold yet stable airmass. The mountain regions where most ski and snowboard competitions are taking place, the Yanqing District and Zhangjiakou region, see about 8 inches of snow annually. Beijing itself would be lucky to see an inch of precipitation during the winter.

Elevation does play a factor in their annual snow. Beijing sits at 150 feet above sea level and the mountains to the north range from 3,500-7,100 feet above sea level.

During the summer months, Beijing experiences the East Asia Monsoon, accounting for the majority of its annual rainfall.
