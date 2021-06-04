Free fishing weekend forecast in southern Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced that June 5 and 6 will be Free Fishing Weekend in Colorado. Both residents and non-residents do not need a fishing license to take part in fishing in Colorado's waters.

River and Lake Conditions

If you are heading to the Arkansas River to fish, expect increasing stream flow through the weekend. Temperatures will be hot and snowmelt will accelerate, leading to faster waters.

So far this week, the Arkansas River at Nathrop and Granite has been running between 500-900 cubic feet per second. This has allowed for good fishing and decent water visibility. At Parkdale, west of Canon City, streamflow has been higher between 900-1100 cfs this week, which is a bit tougher for wading and water clarity.

Water temperatures in mountain lakes and reservoirs are sitting in the mid to upper 40s. Lakes on the front range and plains are in the mid-50s and low 60s.

Weekend Forecast

Arkansas River:

In the plains from John Martin Reservoir to Lake Pueblo temperatures will be in the 90s this weekend and likely dry. Up to Canon City expect low 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Further upstream, from Salida to Leadville, temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms each day.

Southern I-25:

Walsenburg and Trinidad areas will be in the upper 80s Saturday and low 80s Sunday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm Sunday.

Pikes Peak Region:

Colorado Springs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and low 80s Sunday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm Sunday. In Teller and Park Counties, expect 70s this weekend with afternoon thunderstorms possible each day.

To find out more information about fishing in Colorado, visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.