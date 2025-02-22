Fire risk will be elevated late this weekend for parts of the southern plains

We're looking forward to a mild and sunny weekend and you may be planning on taking advantage and getting outside. While fire danger may not be on your radar right now since we've been tracking snow and cold this week… it is on the way.

For fire threats to be elevated we need three main ingredients: dry fuels, moderate to strong wind gusts, and low humidity. It also helps if the atmosphere is unstable - which in this case means temperatures decrease quickly with height. This can occur when the ground is warmed quickly, or an upper level system approaches from the north - bringing cooler temperatures to the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Wind won't be much of a concern Saturday, but on Sunday a small piece of jet stream energy will move over the state.

More jet stream energy is overhead on Monday and increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind gusts on Sunday will favor the southern tier.

On Monday the breezes will cover a larger area. Neither day will see high-end wind gusts but gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour are likely.

Gusty winds will be more widespread on Tuesday but may not make it as far east into the Plains and humidity is a bit more of a question.

At the same time… very dry air arrives late this weekend. Fire weather alerts are issued when the humidity falls below 15 percent.

Humidity will remain low Monday with a chance for increasing Tuesday. The timing of the increase is important, as wind gusts will be more widespread on Tuesday. If moisture is delayed, this would pose a risk for more widespread fire concerns. If it arrives in early afternoon, it'll cut the risk significantly.

So, the main area of concern Sunday and Monday will be east of the Southern Mountains in between mountain ranges. There's potential for more widespread risk mid-week but humidity values may be above what's needed for true elevated condition criteria and we'll have to wait and see.

While we're not yet in peak fire season across Southern Colorado… the incoming warm, dry, and windy weather is a reminder that peak season - Spring - is fast approaching. And a good reminder to be careful with your outdoor burning.

