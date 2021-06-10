Feeling like summer in Colorado and the pattern is here to stay

Today Colorado Springs saw its first 90-degree day of the year. And apart from a *brief* cool down on Friday, this heat is here to stay.

The current ridge of high-pressure overhead is much weaker than what it will strengthen to next week.

More 90s and triple-digit heat are in store as this pattern takes hold. See the latest 7-day forecast here.

A high risk for excessive #heat continues to be forecast across the West on June 18th, with widespread daily record high temperatures anticipated. Temperatures could approach 100F for Salt Lake City, 110F in Fresno, and 115F in Phoenix. https://t.co/1N4GaHytyK pic.twitter.com/tiplGuGWaa — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) June 10, 2021

And this heat is coming a bit ahead of the norm.

Typically the first 90-degree day happens in Colorado Springs on June 15th. Based on the past 30 years, Colorado Springs sees on average 23 days at or over 90 degrees in a year. And, in the past 30 years, the most 90 degree days in a year was in 2020 at a whopping 52 days.

The first 100-degree day in Pueblo typically happens by June 24th. On average, Pueblo sees 12 days at or over 100. And in the past 30 years, the most 100 degree days were in 2003 and 2012 at 28 days. There were 23 days at 100+ in 2020.

Time will only tell how 2021 stacks up, but the next week will bring a decent start to summer-feeling temperatures.