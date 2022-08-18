Watch Now
Denver area sees improvement in this week's drought update

drought monitor national aug 18
USGS
August 18, 2022 US Drought Monitor
drought monitor national aug 18
Posted at 2:46 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 16:46:41-04

The US Drought Monitor takes data every Tuesday, analyzes drought conditions, and releases an update on Thursday. This week the Denver metro area and the I-70 corridor just east of Denver saw an improvement in drought.

USGS Drought Monitor Update August 9 versus Augst 16, 2022

The rest of Colorado saw no change in the drought category this week. This isn't necessarily a bad thing as it takes time and consistent moisture to reduce drought levels. Some changes cannot be seen in a week.

Colorado Springs has kept steady with average precipitation so far this month after catching up from a dry spring.

Colorado Springs 2022 precipitation accumulation as of August 18

In Pueblo, the airport has had a good year of precipitation so far, remaining near average, which has helped to reduce drought since the beginning of the year.

Pueblo 2022 precipitation accumulation as of August 18

The southeastern plains have seen drought improvement this summer, with spotty thunderstorms and flash flooding. The La Junta weather station shows precipitation at a deficit this year, with summer rain slowly but surely narrowing that gap.

La Junta 2022 precipitation accumulation as of August 18

And the monsoon season this year is noticeable in Alamosa's precipitation with a large spike over the past 2 months.

Alamosa 2022 precipitation accumulation as of August 18

The current outlook for late August indicates monsoon flow will continue to bring beneficial rainfall, keeping our precipitation on track for the month.

Climate Prediction Center Precipitation Outlook for August 24-28, 2022

_____

