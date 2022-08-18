Denver area sees improvement in this week's drought update

The US Drought Monitor takes data every Tuesday, analyzes drought conditions, and releases an update on Thursday. This week the Denver metro area and the I-70 corridor just east of Denver saw an improvement in drought.

The rest of Colorado saw no change in the drought category this week. This isn't necessarily a bad thing as it takes time and consistent moisture to reduce drought levels. Some changes cannot be seen in a week.

Colorado Springs has kept steady with average precipitation so far this month after catching up from a dry spring.

In Pueblo, the airport has had a good year of precipitation so far, remaining near average, which has helped to reduce drought since the beginning of the year.

The southeastern plains have seen drought improvement this summer, with spotty thunderstorms and flash flooding. The La Junta weather station shows precipitation at a deficit this year, with summer rain slowly but surely narrowing that gap.

And the monsoon season this year is noticeable in Alamosa's precipitation with a large spike over the past 2 months.

The current outlook for late August indicates monsoon flow will continue to bring beneficial rainfall, keeping our precipitation on track for the month.

_____

