Colorado's snowpack will see a temporary boost from winter storm

Snow is finally falling in Colorado's mountains today, but the current storm system will not be a cure for a snowpack that has melted rapidly over the last three weeks.

Many cities statewide experienced their hottest March on record; it was likely the hottest March on record statewide. It has not snowed across most of Colorado in more than three weeks, leaving only a little more than three inches of water in the snowpack. On average, Colorado's snowpack peaks around April 8.

The impact is already being felt across the state. Nine ski areas have closed weeks early, with more set to follow this weekend.

The storm that began Tuesday night could will bring more than a foot of snow to some mountain zones, particularly toward the San Juans. However, snow levels are high (around 9,000-9,500 feet), meaning rain for the lower elevations. The storm is a modest boost - and snowpack will likely increase as a result over the next few days. But, that will not move the needle on the bigger picture.

I took a lap on Mount Sherman on Sunday, a 14er near Fairplay — which showed unbelievably little snow on the highest peaks. Normally in March, the slopes are covered and avalanche risk is a major concern. Instead, the conditions looked more like late June. Dozens of hikers were on the peak, and winter gear was not required.

Last week's snowpack map showed southern basins in the 20th percentile range. This week, the Upper Rio Grande basin is at 9 percent of average. The Arkansas basin has only about one inch of liquid water left, which is about 20 percent of the previous record low for today's date (5.4"). To reach the record low, the basin would need approximately 50-100" of snow to accumulate. We aren't going to get that.

For hikers: while many high-altitude trails were clear last weekend, the new snow means winter gear will likely be needed for those same spots this weekend. It will melt out again, but conditions won't be as bare as what you just experienced.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.