Colorado's Snowpack declining earlier than average and may impact drought

The La Niña winter we've experienced in the winter season has led to below-average snowpack in much of southern, central, and southwestern Colorado. Now, the early extended warmth is melting our snowpack early.

Average temperatures this March as of the 27th, are 3.8 degrees above average in Colorado Springs. They are more than 3 degrees above average in Pueblo. In the mountains, they’re running between two and five degrees above average.

KOAA Colorado snowpack so far peaked on March 24th and has been falling since then. 50th percentile projections do not bring snowpack levels above the March 24th level again.

Statewide snowpack peaks on April 8th on average, with 16.9" of liquid water contained in the snowpack on that date. Because of the sustained warmth this month, the snowpack has recently been trending down after peaking on March 24th at 13.3".

Projections for April and May aren't much better. The middle-of-the-road forecast suggests snowpack has already peaked and while it may go back up, it won't hit the highest point it already reached.

This below-normal and earlier-than-average snow peak has several effects.

First, it increases the risk of a drought in spring and summer. If snowpack drops early, there will be less water available to evaporate later in the spring and summer. That water evaporation is what forms clouds and produces rain. It also shortens the ski season as resorts close without enough snow.

Finally, it increases strain on our water resources. Colorado Springs Utilities has three years of water demand in storage. When demand increases during the summer, we will begin drawing down that stored amount. Reservoirs are at 79 percent of capacity.

The main takeaway here is that if the snowpack continues to decline, it's another indicator of potential drought development this spring.

