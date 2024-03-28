Colorado's snowpack above average following most recent winter storm

Colorado's snowpack is above average approaching the climatological peak of the season. On average, Colorado's snowpack peaks on April 7th, though that can vary year to year from late March to early May.

Currently the state snowpack is holding a liquid equivalent of 16 inches of water. This is averaged over all of the zones where we currently have snow, and means that were all of the snow to melt, we'd have 16 inches of water above it on the ground.

All of Colorado's basins are above average - check the map below.

Generally, the southern mountain basins have seen the biggest bump with our most recent snowfalls.

The Arkansas River Basin is now up to 118% of normal, with slightly more than 12 inches of water being stored in the snowpack.

KOAA Colorado's snowpack is above average in all regions as March draws to a close

Totals wise, in the last week, the best snow fell over the high terrain of the San Juan, Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains. Here's a look at some ski resort totals:

As we look ahead to our next winter storm - the track pulls to the north. This pattern will favor the northern mountains, which missed out a bit on the last storm. However, given the complexity of the incoming setup, it's likely the highest terrain for the southern mountains will also do well (even though it's not shown explicitly on this map).

Regardless, heading into Spring, having a good amount of water in our snowpack is a welcome change.