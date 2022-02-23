Colorado wind chill drops to -38 degrees

This morning, southern Colorado was bitter cold. Colorado Springs spent at least 8 hours with a wind chill at or below -20°.

Here are some of the lowest wind chill observations this morning in southern Colorado. This list is compiled from a report from the National Weather Service.



Colorado Springs (Cheyenne Mountain) -38 Florissant -36 Monument -33 Falcon -33 Cheyenne Mountain Air Station -31 Divide -31 Poncha Pass -30 Black Forest -30 Peyton -29 Manchester -29 US Air Force Academy -28 Ramah -28 La Veta Pass -26 Colorado Springs Airport -26 Bear Creek (Fremont County) -26 Leadville -25 Westcliffe -24 Ellicott -24 Fort Carson -23 Manitou Springs -23 2 ENE Pueblo -22 Garden of the Gods -22 Fountain -20 Gobblers Knob (Prowers County) -20 Buena Vista -19 Lodge Pole Flats -19 Raton Pass -18 Walsh -18 Willis Creek -18 Red Creek -17 Woodland Park -17 Salida -16 Penrose -16 Apache City -16 Fowler -16 Pueblo Airport -16 La Junta -15

What is wind chill?

Often described as the "feels like" temperature, wind chill measures the rate of heat loss from exposed skin. As the wind picks up it pushes heat away from our bodies, cooling the skin and body temperature. Only animals and humans experience wind chill. Inanimate objects will not cool beyond the actual air temperature.

Wind chill equation:

Wind chill (ºF) = 35.74 + 0.6215T - 35.75(V^0.16) + 0.4275T(V^0.16)

Where: T = Air Temperature (F)

V = Wind Speed (mph)

^ = raised to a power (exponential)

Wind chill value table:

Frostbite occurs when body tissue freezes. Hypothermia occurs when the body temperature dips below 95 degrees.

Watch for these symptoms:

Watch for a wind chill advisory or warning in the First Alert5 forecast to know when dangerous wind chills values are expected.

_____

