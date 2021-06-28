Colorado wildfires 2021: the latest information for June 28 - July 5

COLORADO — Colorado's wildfire season is officially in full swing. We are tracking new and current wildfires across the state.
Sylvan Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: Sylvan Lake State Park, 16 miles south of Eagle, CO
Acres burned: 3,775 acres
Cause: suspected lightning, under investigation
Containment: 10%
Fuel: timber, brush
Personnel: 361
Significant Events: Limited fire spread due to suppression actions and additional precipitation over fire area.
Go here for the latest information on the fire.
Muddy Slide Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling, Routt County
Acres burned: 4,`093
Cause: unknown
Containment: 0%
Fuel: fir, spruce, beetle kill lodgepole
Personnel: 242
Significant Events: With received precipitation and forecasted weather, fire behavior is minimal with creeping, smoldering. Isolated torching in areas where the rain didn't penetrate the canopy and there is dead and down component.
Go here for the latest information on the fire.
West Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: 80 miles NW of Craig, CO, Moffat County
Acres burned: 3,429
Cause: lightning
Containment: 98%
Fuel: lodgepole, brush
Personnel: 128
Significant Events: Due to high humidity and wet fuels from previous days' precipitation, fire burned minimally. The fire is consuming interior dead and down fuels. No smoke observed.
Go here for the latest information on the fire.
Wild Cow Fire
Start Date: Monday June 21st, 2021
Location: Garfield County
Acres burned: 560
Cause: Lightning suspected
Containment: 73%
Fuel: Pinyon, juniper, mountain brush, and timber
Personnel: 122
Significant Events: Suppression efforts and favorable weather has helped increase containment to 73%.
Go here for the latest information on the fire.
Oil Springs Fire
Start Date: Friday June 18th, 2021
Location: 20 miles S of Rangely, CO, Rio Blanco County
Acres burned: 12,613
Cause: lightning
Containment: 18%
Fuel: Timber, brush, grasses
Personnel: 3`13
Significant Events: The fire spread today was moderate.
Go here for the latest information on the fire.
This article will be updated periodically with current wildfire information with links to the latest info if this article hasn't been recently updated.