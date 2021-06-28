Colorado wildfires 2021: the latest information for June 28 - July 5

COLORADO — Colorado's wildfire season is officially in full swing. We are tracking new and current wildfires across the state.

Sylvan Fire

Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Location: Sylvan Lake State Park, 16 miles south of Eagle, CO

Acres burned: 3,775 acres

Cause: suspected lightning, under investigation

Containment: 10%

Fuel: timber, brush

Personnel: 361

Significant Events: Limited fire spread due to suppression actions and additional precipitation over fire area.

Inciweb Syvan Fire map

Muddy Slide Fire

Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling, Routt County

Acres burned: 4,`093

Cause: unknown

Containment: 0%

Fuel: fir, spruce, beetle kill lodgepole

Personnel: 242

Significant Events: With received precipitation and forecasted weather, fire behavior is minimal with creeping, smoldering. Isolated torching in areas where the rain didn't penetrate the canopy and there is dead and down component.

Inciweb Muddy Slide Fire Map June 26, 2021

West Fire

Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Location: 80 miles NW of Craig, CO, Moffat County

Acres burned: 3,429

Cause: lightning

Containment: 98%

Fuel: lodgepole, brush

Personnel: 128

Significant Events: Due to high humidity and wet fuels from previous days' precipitation, fire burned minimally. The fire is consuming interior dead and down fuels. No smoke observed.

Inciweb The West Fire is burning 80 miles northwest of Craig, Colorado.

Wild Cow Fire

Start Date: Monday June 21st, 2021

Location: Garfield County

Acres burned: 560

Cause: Lightning suspected

Containment: 73%

Fuel: Pinyon, juniper, mountain brush, and timber

Personnel: 122

Significant Events: Suppression efforts and favorable weather has helped increase containment to 73%.

Inciweb The Wild Cow Fire is burning south of Baxter Pass in Garfield County, Colorado.

Oil Springs Fire

Start Date: Friday June 18th, 2021

Location: 20 miles S of Rangely, CO, Rio Blanco County

Acres burned: 12,613

Cause: lightning

Containment: 18%

Fuel: Timber, brush, grasses

Personnel: 3`13

Significant Events: The fire spread today was moderate.

Inciweb The Oil Springs Fire is burning roughly 20 miles south of Rangely, Colorado.

This article will be updated periodically with current wildfire information with links to the latest info if this article hasn't been recently updated.