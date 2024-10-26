Colorado Springs on track for a Top 10 warmest Octobers finish

SOUTHERN COLORADO — While temperatures have been up and down this month in Southern Colorado, on average, temperatures have been very warm. Meteorologist Casey Dorn looks into the chance this record heat remains through the end of the month.

The leaves are changing; the mountains have gotten their first dustings of white. But the thermometer here in Southern Colorado has remained stubbornly high this October.

Our average high temperature in Colorado Springs through October 24th is 75 degrees, the warmest on record since 1894 and sufficient to be the warmest October ever if we end up above at least 74.6 degrees. In Pueblo, we’ve seen the second warmest October since 1888, so far averaging over 80 degrees. This has been true across much of the country, with much of the South and eastern parts of our nation also on track for above-average to near-record warmth. This is primarily due to the location of our jet stream, which has remained stubbornly far to the north so far during the fall season.

When the jet stream is to our north, warm air from the tropics and sub-tropics is able to surge into our neighborhood, and we experience above-average temperatures.

Of course, the big question is: Will this record warmth continue for the rest of the month? I don't think so here in Southern Colorado. I expect our average high for the remaining days in October to be in the mid-60s in the Springs and close to the 70 mark in Pueblo due to incoming active weather.

If those numbers hold, we’ll end the month with average highs in the low 70s in the Springs and upper 70s in Pueblo, still good for top 5 finishes. Of course, this being Colorado, this record warmth will naturally be followed by the chance for flakes flying this time next week. Stay tuned.

