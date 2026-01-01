Colorado Springs just experienced its warmest December with five record highs

December 2025 was incredibly warm in Colorado, and for Colorado Springs, it tied the warmest on record.

"It's so warm!" That was a common phrase I heard this month from myself, my friends, my family and neighbors. Perhaps you added several more golf days to your year and more hikes. The numbers are in, and the heat was record-breaking this month.

Colorado Springs ties its warmest mean December temperature.

According to data from the National Weather Service, in Colorado Springs, the average high was 55.4°, which was 10.8° above average. The average low was 26.6°, which was 7.9° above average.

The mean temperature was 41°, which was 9.3° above average and ties with 1933 as the warmest mean temperature in December. Records date back to 1894.

Colorado Springs broke five daily high records on the following days:



December 15

December 16

December 19

December 22

December 25

The warmest day was December 22, when the high reached 72°.

Pueblo, CO breaks 5 daily high temperature records in December.

The hottest day in December 2025 in Pueblo was 78° on the 22nd. Daily high temperature records were broken on the following days:



December 13

December 16

December 19

December 22

December 25

The average high temperature in Pueblo was 57.6°, above average by 10.1°. The average low was 21.3°, above average by 5.4°.

With the slightly less extreme nighttime temperatures, the mean in Pueblo was 39.5. This mean temperature ranks as the fourth-warmest December on record; records for Pueblo date back to 1888.

December wasn't as dry as it seemed

The vast majority of December was dry, and paired with the heat, it felt extra crispy. However, a snowstorm in the first few days of the month left us above average for precipitation.

Colorado Springs recorded 4.9" of snow, 0.8" above average. Precipitation totaled 0.36", which was 0.13" above average.

Pueblo received 7.4" of snow, 2.8" above average. The precipitation totaled 0.57", 0.28" above average.

On average, December is the driest month of the year in Colorado Springs, and tied with January for the driest month in Pueblo.

