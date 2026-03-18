Colorado snowpack in decline as record heat builds in

COLORADO SPRINGS (KOAA) — Colorado's snowpack is continuing to decline with warm and dry conditions ongoing.

Snowpack typically peaks in early April in Colorado, but this year's peak -so far- came on March 9, when the snowpack held 8.4 inches of water. It has since declined to about 8.2 inches, and with record heat expected in the coming days, that number is likely to drop significantly by next week.

This year is on track to see the lowest peak snowpack in the modern era (since 1986 - when the SNOWTEL dataset begins). The current record low mark was set in 2002, when snowpack peaked at 9.9 inches.

Statewide, snowpack is currently nearly 6 inches of water equivalent below average.

KOAA Colorado snowpack as of March 18th, 2026

The San Juans and the Upper Rio Grande Basin have seen notable declines over the past week and since the end of February. The San Juan Basin has now entered record low territory for the first time this season.

The ridge of high pressure driving this week's heat is expected to rebuild again next week. While it may not be quite as strong, early summer-like warmth is still expected statewide. More bluntly: it will - again - be HOT.

At this point the question is less whether we'll see a record low snowpack peak and more how long our snowpack will be able to stick around.

There are signs of a more active weather pattern in April, which could help slow the losses. However, a high sun angle and warming temperatures in April generally make it hard to add to the snowpack if storms are not highly consistent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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