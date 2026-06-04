Colorado snowpack data can mislead hikers on peak conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The eastern slopes of Pikes Peak look bone dry for early June, and statewide snowpack snow water equivalent sits at only 14% of average for this date. But looks — and even averages — can be deceiving, and hikers still need to prepare for snow on the state's highest peaks.

The Upper Colorado River Basin's current snow water equivalent is only 3% of median, with just 0.1 inches of water equivalent. Based on that data, summer trail conditions with perhaps a few patches of snow might seem like a reasonable expectation heading into the mountains right now. That assumption can get hikers into trouble.

I went up to Mount Sopris on Sunday — a 12,965-foot summit that anchors the northwestern edge of the Elk Mountains near Glenwood Springs. Sopris is a hidden gem. It's less popular than the 14ers but offers stunning views of the Roaring Fork Valley and beautiful alpine lakes.

What I encountered was closer to classic spring than summer. The lower trail was dry up to about 10,000 feet. But up high, large footprint craters in the snow were more than a foot deep in places. That's called postholing — when you walk on snow and it gives out under your feet and you sink down.

No one on the trail that day had brought microspikes, ice axes, or any sort of winter hiking gear. The people I encountered were surprised by the conditions, unprepared, and had to turn around. There are also people who have done the peak recently in these conditions without winter gear — but the risk is real.

Some of the lingering snow is likely because the Elk Mountains have been getting what are essentially snow thunderstorms in recent weeks, which may be helping to boost the snowpack in that area. But this is only minimally responsible.

The broader takeaway is this: even in a poor snowpack year, averages like snow water equivalent won't tell you what's happening on individual peaks and individual slopes.

Snow water equivalent data is an average across an entire water basin. The terrain of some mountains helps them hold snow much longer than others. Snowmass Mountain in the Elks is a classic example of that (hence its name). The standard route on Mount Sopris runs largely on its north and northeastern side — and north-facing slopes hold onto snow much longer than other aspects because they get less direct sunlight.

The fact that Pikes Peak looks bare is not a reliable indicator of conditions elsewhere, either.

Altitude matters, but it's not the only factor. Summer conditions are present on most of the Barr Trail outside of the final mile, much of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and eastern faces of the Sawatch Mountains.

To know before you go, check local peak conditions on 14ers.com, AllTrails, SummitPost, or another peak-reporting website.

The snowpack data isn't wrong — it just doesn't tell you about specific routes. Colorado is definitely ahead of schedule for spring melt-off, but hikers shouldn't assume they're in the clear. Check conditions before you go, or you might find yourself turning around and planning a return trip next week.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.