Colorado snow totals from this weekend's early February storm

The first weekend of February brought heavy wet snow to Colorado. And a few areas saw over a foot!

Some of the top totals in southern Colorado that were reported to the National Weather Service are:

Wetmore - 18"

Black Forest - 14"

Rosita - 13"

Woodland Park - 12"

Divide - 12"

Florissant - 12"

Rye - 11.6"

Monument - 11.5"

Scroll down to see all the reported snow totals in our interactive map.

At the Colorado Springs airport, the official snow total was 3.1", which melted down to 0.55" which is a record for precipitation on February 3rd.

At the Pueblo Airport, the snow total was 0.6", but the total precipitation (melted snow and rain) for February 3rd was 1.06" which is also a daily record.

Zoom and click around on this interactive snow and rain reports map:



