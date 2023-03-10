Colorado is gaining two and a half minutes of daylight each day

You may be really starting to notice the daylight increasing daily, and the sunsets becoming later and later.

At this point in mid-March, we are gaining about 2 minutes and 30 seconds of daylight each day as we rapidly approach Spring.

On Sunday, March 12, daylight saving time begins, which will shift sunrise/sunset from about 6:00am/6:00pm to 7:00am/7:00pm.

On the vernal equinox on March 20th, the sun will rise in Colorado Springs at 7:02 am and set at 7:11 pm. We will have 12 hours, 8 minutes, and 8 seconds of daylight.

The amount of sunlight continues to increase up to the summer solstice where we will have 14 hours, 53 minutes, and 26 seconds of daylight on June 21, with sunset at 8:27 pm.

