Colorado fall colors to peak this weekend

Larry Marr
Highway 67 to Cripple Creek
Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 30, 2021
Much of Colorado's high country is expected to see peak fall colors this weekend. Warm weather so far this month has slowed down the peak color change by a few days to even a week.

This year, many zones are running at the later end of their "typical" peak or several days late.

Peak Fall Color Guide

A cold front this week brought snow to the high country and cooler nights, which will speed up the color change. Many zones in Colorado will see peak colors for the first weekend in October.

In reference to the guide above, the Front Range red zone, orange zone, and yellow zone will be at peak now through the first week of October. The green zone will see its peak within a week or two, into the second week of October. Southern zones in blue and purple still have a couple of weeks left to see peak colors, through mid-October.

This weekend will be the sweet spot of peak fall color viewing before more active weather moves in and blows the leaves off the trees.

Many of you have helped us determine the state of fall foliage by sharing your photos with us this week.

near Victor courtesy Peter Schwepker

In Teller County on Wednesday, still, some green can be found.

Teller County June Blooms Photography

Mountain ski towns like Breckenridge, Aspen, and Crested Butte feeling a cold blast this week, allowing for colors to pop.

Courtesy Breckenridge Resort

To plan your trip, see our ultimate fall color guide in Colorado.

Please, be courteous while exploring Colorado this weekend, with increased traffic likely. And please share your fall photos with weather@koaa.com to be featured in our Fall Colors slideshow this year!

