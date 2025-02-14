Carving Against the Elements: How Weather Impacts Cripple Creek's Ice Festival

CRIPPLE CREEK — The Annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning this weekend with seven different teams making sculptures and over 35,000 pounds of ice just in the first week.

Six of these teams will be competing for a chance to win the People's Choice Award for the event.

When making their designs, not only do these artists have to think about the logistics and the theme, but they have to factor in the weather.

Juaquin Botello is a part of the Cool Hand Ice Group and explained that "the temperature isn't our biggest enemy. Most people are worried about the ice melting and we actually work on the ice when it's melting all the time".

These teams will place their artwork under the shadow of the buildings to protect the ice.

Bortello said they were originally going to make their sculpture taller, but they couldn't because it would be in the direct sun. It can create a "lightning look" effect within the ice and make it break more easily. He also explains that they "work all through the summer, and the ice will temper up and become less brittle."

The Marketing and Events Director of Cripple Creek, Tracie Bennitt, says that this event first started in the year 2000. It has gotten much bigger and they now have vendors that will come out to the event.

She explains that you will get your fair share of ice because the ice castles are still ongoing. They will also have head-to-head competitions where you will be able to see them carve their creations.

If you plan on going this weekend, temperatures will remain below freezing for the majority of the day on Saturday. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens below zero so it won't be a day to miss out on the layers. Snow showers will be likely after 11 AM on Saturday as well.

For more information about this event, you can find the details here.

