Average first snow of the season for Colorado Springs just weeks away

With such gorgeous looking weather this week for Southern Colorado, it might be hard to think about the first snow of the season, but that could be here before Halloween.

Last year at this time, both the Springs and Pueblo had already seen their first snow event.

But that came early!

KOAA weather First Snowfall Data for Colorado Springs & Pueblo

Based on years of climate data, the first snow of the season is usually around October 26th in Colorado Springs, and November 6th in Pueblo.

The earliest on record in Colorado Springs dates back to September 3, 1961.

Last year we almost beat that with measurable snow on September 8-9.

Pueblo's 0.8" of snow that fell last year on September 9th now enters the record books as the earliest snowfall for the Steel City.

Going back to Colorado Springs and 2016, the 0.2" of snow that fell on December 2nd is the latest first measurable snow on record for Olympic City U.S.A.

KOAA weather Past First Season Snowfalls in Colorado Springs

Now check out this graphic!

It shows the first measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs during the past six years. Between 2017 and 2019, the first signs of pow pow fell around October 9th and 10th.

Back in 2016, that entry as previously noted the latest first snowfall on record. That's a big deal!

2015 was late compared to average as well as we had to wait until almost mid November to collect enough snow to count.

KOAA weather Past First Season Snowfalls in Pueblo

Other than last year's record breaking first snowfall on September 9th, Pueblo usually has to wait a little later into the fall to see the white stuff.

With an average of November 6th, the first snow came early from 2018 to 2020.

But in 2016, it took us almost until the second week of December to see snow stick to the ground.

Looking ahead...snow isn't likely in either city for at least the next seven days.