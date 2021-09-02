August was hot and dry for eastern Colorado and drought is knocking at our door

For Colorado Springs, August is making weather headlines as the 4th driest and 2nd warmest on record for the city. The average temperature was 74° which ties 2nd place for warmest with 2020. The record-holder is 2011 at an average temperature of 74.1°.

Colorado Springs saw a measly 0.20" of rain in August, making for the 4th driest on record. August is typically the second wettest month for the city at an average of 2.96".

In Pueblo, the stats aren't as dramatic with August being the 15th warmest on record at 76.4°. Pueblo received 1.23" of rain which is 0.88" below average.

Statewide, eastern Colorado was hot and dry this month and western Colorado was wet and cool.

These patterns had an influence on drought, with improvement seen in the west and worsening in the east.

Use the slider below to compare the US drought monitor in Colorado from August 3, 2021 to August 31, 2021

But as a whole, Colorado Springs is running near average for the 2021 water year thus far, after running on a surplus from spring and early summer.