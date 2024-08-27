At least 75 $1B+ climate disasters have impacted Colorado in the past 44 years, NOAA says

DENVER — Colorado has experienced its fair share of severe climate events over the past several decades. But now the National Centers for Environmental Information has a precise picture of that share's size.

According to a newly released NOAA study, since 1980, the Centennial State has been impacted by a whopping 75 confirmed climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion.

NOAA

Of those 75 climate events, seven only impacted Colorado, and are as follows:

July 11, 1990 Hailstorm | The adjusted estimated cost is $2 billion.

Denver was hit by severe hailstorm. This was the costliest hailstorm on record for Colorado when it occurred.

June 9, 2004 Hailstorm | The adjusted estimated cost is $1.2 billion.

Several hailstorms across central and eastern Colorado cause widespread damage to many homes, businesses and vehicles.

July 20, 2009 Hailstorm | The adjusted estimated cost is $1.5 billion.

Severe hail impacts Colorado. Jefferson County was most affected with hail at least 8 inches deep. The hail damage from this storm was comparable to the July 11, 1990 Colorado hailstorm.

Sept. 10, 2013 Flooding | The adjusted estimated cost is $2 billion.

A stalled frontal boundary over Colorado led to record rainfall, as some areas received more than 15 inches over several days. This resulted in historic flooding across numerous cities and towns. Destruction of residences, businesses and transportation infrastructure was widespread. Nine people lost their lives.

June 13, 2018 Hailstorm | The adjusted estimated cost is $1.2 billion.

Hailstorms in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado cause severe damage to many homes, businesses and vehicles.

June 18, 2018 Hailstorm | The adjusted estimated cost is $2.8 billion.

Severe hail storms cause golf ball to baseball-sized hail and widespread damage in many areas from northern Denver to Boulder and Fort Collins. Many homes, businesses and vehicles were impacted.

July 5, 2019 Hailstorm | The adjusted estimated cost is $1.2 billion.

Colorado hailstorms across the Denver and Fort Collins that damaged many homes and vehicles.

Hailstorms caused all but one of the seven climate disasters that directly impacted Colorado, which makes up what meteorologists call “hail alley.”

Colorado's last major hailstorm occurred in May, when golf ball sized hail pounded Denver-area neighborhoods, smashing windows and damaging homes. That storm also produced high wind damage across Texas. The storm caused $1.9 billion in damages.

In a typical season, from mid-April to mid-August, the Front Range sees about three or four catastrophic hailstorms, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, Colorado gets so much hail because the freezing levels (the area of the atmosphere at 32 degrees or less) in the high plains are much closer to the ground than they are at sea level, where hail has plenty of time to melt before reaching the ground.

NOAA

Damaging hail is anything larger than a quarter, and any severe storm can produce it. However, the dimensions can range up to the diameter of a fully-grown grapefruit.

When to take cover

Ideally, when a thunderstorm approaches, most people run for cover to be indoors, as lightning strikes can also be fatal. Any storm that produces severe thunder and lightning can produce hail.

If you're still outside when hail falls, seek immediate shelter.

Those in cars should pull up next to a building, under a gas station's overhang, or pull into a garage and attempt to wait out the storm. When waiting out the storm, consider wrapping up in a blanket to shield from a potentially shattered windshield.

Hail over a quarter in diameter — depending on wind speeds — can kill humans, pets, or livestock if it strikes in the correct location. Although there have been no reported hail-related fatalities in Colorado, at least four people have been killed by hail in the U.S. since 2000.

The other 68 climate disasters to impact Colorado include:



15 drought events.

Two flooding events.

One freeze event.

42 severe storm events.

12 wildfire events.

Three winter storm events.

The 1980–2023 annual average is 1.6 events.





