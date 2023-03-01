A recap of February's wild and wacky weather

We're just hours away from the end of February, a month that has brought us our fair share of weather extremes.

That's life along the Front Range, right?

Let's start out with the rogue Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued last Sunday for parts of Prowers and Baca counties. According to NWS Pueblo, this is the earliest occurrence of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning by their office.

High fire danger also made headlines this month, with three Red Flag Warnings issued on dry and windy days.

But don't forget about those winter headlines...

From above average snowfall to our third Arctic outbreak of the winter, there was plenty chill this past month.

KOAA weather Wild & wacky weather this past month for Southern Colorado

Looking back at the month as a whole, something that caught my attention this week on social media was that everyone was talking about Wednesday being the snowiest day of the week.

That's because it has snowed the past three Wednesdays in a row in Colorado Springs.

In total, we saw measurable snow six times this month, which helped us blow past the average by almost 8".

KOAA weather February 2023 snowfall for Colorado Springs

Heading into March...it's traditionally a time for big temperature swings and heavy, wet snowstorms.

March in Colorado Springs is the snowiest month of the year, with an average of 5.7" at the airport.

This is based off of the latest climate data for that sight, which goes from 1991 to 2020.

Pueblo's snowfall in March trends to be lower than the Springs at 4.5".

For Pueblo, this is the fourth snowiest month of the year.

When looking at temperature averages for March, we jump up to 54.9° for an average high in Colorado springs, and 60.6° in Pueblo.

Average lows in both cities are still below freezing in March, with the monthly average rising into the mid 30s in April.

KOAA weather Colorado Springs & Pueblo March Weather Preview

March's outlook for precipitation from the Climate Prediction Center points to the potential for near average snowfall (or snow and rain) this month in Colorado.

Putting in my two cents...based on the past few weeks and the latest model trends, I'm expected March to be snowier than average.

KOAA weather/Climate Prediction Center Climate Predication Center's Precipitation Outlook for March

And finally...if you're a fan of warmer weather and you're craving a taste of spring, both Colorado Springs and Pueblo hit 80° for the first time in 2022 in March.

Not saying it'll happen again this year, but it's something to look forward with the Spring Equinox happening March 20.