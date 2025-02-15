Watch Now
A Pineapple Express is bringing feet of snow to Colorado's mountains

A weather pattern called the Pineapple Express is driving feet of snow in the Rocky Mountains. Here's where the term comes from and how it forms.
Pineapple Express airflow pattern
The deluge of snow in the mountains is coming from a weather pattern called the Pineapple Express.

The trade winds are tropical wind patterns that push winds from East to West. The opposite prevailing wind pattern occurs in the mid-latitudes (West to East).

Large scale winds flow over our oceans. They're called Trade Winds. Typically in the tropics these winds push water from the east to the west.

These winds have the net result of pushing water toward land.

The related (but opposite) flow further North, sometimes called the "anti" trades, push water toward the U.S. coastline.

Atmospheric Rivers form when a strong, narrow current of air moves over warm and moist ocean waters.

This explains the way our weather moves, but isn't enough to produce intense precipitation. Sometimes narrow bands of stronger winds form and carry concentrated moisture with them. This is called an Atmospheric River, because it's similar to a river of water on land.

A Pineapple Express setup is a sub-type of Atmospheric River.

A special type of atmospheric river is called a Pineapple Express. They form when low pressure is west of California with high pressure to the south near Mexico.

In a Pineapple Express set up, airflow runs from near Hawaii, to California.

That's what happened this week. In this set up, these two systems squeeze air forming a strong corridor wind that pulls very warm water from Hawaii toward California… which is where the name Pineapple Express comes from. These events tend to be strong and carry vast amounts of water.

Most moisture gets dumped on the Pacific Coast of the United States.
But some moisture can - in specific circumstances - push further inland to the Intermountain West, including the Colorado Rockies.

While the main region that benefits from this moisture are the coastal states… some of this moisture often pushes further inland and can hit the Rockies as it is doing this week.

For the most part, this moisture is staying west of Southern Colorado. But not completely. A chunk of the moisture will wrap around and impact us here at home this weekend.
