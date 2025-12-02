A look at snow totals in southern Colorado from Sunday's storm

COLORADO (KOAA) — The storm system that moved through on Sunday left behind a couple of inches of snow across southern Colorado. This was the first snowfall for many, especially in the plains.

Colorado Springs saw its first snow of the season on November 30, which is the third latest first snow on record for the city.

KOAA News5

You can view how much snow your area got below:

Snowfall reports across southeastern Colorado:

Colorado Springs Airport 0.3" Pueblo Airport 2.2" Pueblo West 1.8" Monument 2.5" Black Forest 2.0" Manitou Springs 1.9" Gleneagle 0.7" Peyton 1.4" Fountain 0.1" Security Trace Pikeview 1.0" Colorado City 1.6" Beulah 1.7" Florence 2.0" Penrose 1.5" Lincoln Park 1.0" Near Texas Creek 3.2" Woodland Park 2.0" Divide 1.5" Cripple Creek 1.5" Near Westcliffe 4.5" Rosita 3.8" Fort Garland 3.8" Walsenburg 2.0" La Veta 3.0" Cheyenne Wells 2.6" Near Wild Horse 1.3" Eads 1.0" Ordway 0.8" Boncarbo 0.7" Trinidad 0.6" Limon 0.5" Cheraw 0.1" Las Animas Trace Lamar Trace

First Alert 5 is tracking another front moving in on Wednesday, which could bring additional snowfall to the area. Check the latest forecast here.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com.

___

Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo A three-year-old goat named Pongo is making the holidays brighter for families in southern Colorado, one bell ring at a time. Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.