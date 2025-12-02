Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A look at snow totals in southern Colorado from Sunday's storm

Posted
KOAA News5
COLORADO (KOAA) — The storm system that moved through on Sunday left behind a couple of inches of snow across southern Colorado. This was the first snowfall for many, especially in the plains.

Colorado Springs saw its first snow of the season on November 30, which is the third latest first snow on record for the city.

Snowfall Map

You can view how much snow your area got below:

Snowfall reports across southeastern Colorado:

Colorado Springs Airport0.3"
Pueblo Airport2.2"
Pueblo West1.8"
Monument2.5"
Black Forest2.0"
Manitou Springs1.9"
Gleneagle0.7"
Peyton1.4"
Fountain0.1"
Security Trace
Pikeview1.0"
Colorado City1.6"
Beulah1.7"
Florence2.0"
Penrose1.5"
Lincoln Park1.0"
Near Texas Creek3.2"
Woodland Park2.0"
Divide1.5"
Cripple Creek1.5"
Near Westcliffe4.5"
Rosita3.8"
Fort Garland3.8"
Walsenburg2.0"
La Veta3.0"
Cheyenne Wells2.6"
Near Wild Horse1.3"
Eads1.0"
Ordway0.8"
Boncarbo0.7"
Trinidad0.6"
Limon0.5"
Cheraw0.1"
Las AnimasTrace
LamarTrace

First Alert 5 is tracking another front moving in on Wednesday, which could bring additional snowfall to the area. Check the latest forecast here.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com.

___

____

