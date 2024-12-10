Watch Now
A look at snow totals from Monday's wintry blast in Colorado

A wintry blast moved through Colorado on Monday creating tough travel and leaving behind a blanket of snow.

The top reports in the state are:
12.5" - Ouray
9" - 4 E Camp Bird
8.8" - 7 NE Sawpit
8.3" - 4 NW Ridgway
8" - Winter Park
7" - 5 W Westcliffe
6.3" - Beulah
6.3" - Ken Caryl
6.3" - Woodland Park

Check out this interactive map of statewide snow reports:

The Colorado Springs airport recorded 3.2" and the Pueblo airport recorded 2.2".

