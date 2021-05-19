A Long-lasting storm brings over 3 inches of rain to southern Colorado

A long duration cloudy and rainy pattern impacted Colorado over the weekend and peaking early this week. A slow moving area of low pressure coming from the west paired with a fetch of moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico allowed for the best moisture of the year yet.

Storm totals over southern Colorado ranged from 0.25" to nearly 4". Most reports provided in this article come from CoCoRaHS, which is a large data set of precipitation across the country, reported by volunteers.

5 Day Rain Totals from May 15-19, 2021

Aguilar 1.73”

Beulah 3.89”

Black Forest 0.57”

Briargate 1.29”

Buena Vista 0.32”

Calhan 0.83”

Canon City 1.81”

Cheraw 1.21”

Colorado City 3.62”

Colorado Springs Airport 0.78”

Colorado Springs – Downtown 0.87”

Cotopaxi 2.19”

Cripple Creek 1.35”

Eads 1.73”

Ellicott 0.37”

Florissant 1.31”

Fort Garland 2.95”

Fountain 0.9”

Gardner 2.31”

Great Sand Dunes National Park 1.85”

Haswell 3.0”

La Junta 1.19”

Lake George 0.55”

Lamar 1.39”

Las Animas 0.80”

Manitou Springs 1.73”

Model 1.15”

Monument 0.93”

Ordway 1.06”

Palmer Lake 0.59”

Penrose 2.47”

Pueblo Airport 2.19”

Pueblo West 2.31”

Pueblo – southside 3.36”

Rocky Ford 1.27”

Rye 3.55”

Springfield 1.1”

Trinidad 1.46”

Walsenburg 3.72”

Westcliffe 1.35”

Woodland Park 1.19”