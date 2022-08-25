A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week

The latest US Drought Monitor update from August 23rd, released on the 25th shows almost 13% of Colorado is now drought-free. That's a 4% increase since just last week.

This latest shows that Park, Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, and Teller Counties are all nearly free of drought. This comes after heavy rain in the mountains over the past week.

Alamosa is now experiencing the wettest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A wet summer for Alamosa and the SLV, as the 1.60 inches of rain on the 22nd brings the Aug of 2022 total to 3.41 inches and becomes the 3rd wettest August on record. This also brings the summer total up to 6.30 inches, with the summer of 2022 now the wettest on record! #cowx pic.twitter.com/uccRNV3ibf — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 25, 2022

While the mountains and interior mountain valleys are on the upside this month for rain, Colorado Springs and Pueblo are starting to fall behind. With just a week left in August, Colorado Springs needs an additional 0.66" of rain on top of the 1.78" reported to end the month at average precipitation. Pueblo needs to make up an additional 1.14" on top of the 0.64" that have fallen to reach August's average.

