Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week

Larry Marr Lightning Rain storm
Larry Marr
Larry Marr Lightning Rain storm
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 16:38:39-04

The latest US Drought Monitor update from August 23rd, released on the 25th shows almost 13% of Colorado is now drought-free. That's a 4% increase since just last week.

US Drought Monitor Update August 23, 2022

Use the slider below to compare this week to last week:

This latest shows that Park, Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, and Teller Counties are all nearly free of drought. This comes after heavy rain in the mountains over the past week.

Alamosa is now experiencing the wettest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

While the mountains and interior mountain valleys are on the upside this month for rain, Colorado Springs and Pueblo are starting to fall behind. With just a week left in August, Colorado Springs needs an additional 0.66" of rain on top of the 1.78" reported to end the month at average precipitation. Pueblo needs to make up an additional 1.14" on top of the 0.64" that have fallen to reach August's average.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community