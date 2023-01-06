Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

40% of Colorado is now drought free after big December snows

Colorado is ringing in 2023 with good news in the battle against drought. Now, 40% of the state is drought-free, which is a 26% increase since last week's update.
BRUCE HAUSKNECHT GARDEN OF THE GODS
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 19:01:45-05

Colorado is ringing in 2023 with good news in the battle against drought. Now, 40% of the state is drought-free, which is a 26% increase since last week's update.

The last time Colorado was 40% drought-free was the drought update on September 7, 2021.

Use the slider below to compare this week to last week:

Notable changes are especially apparent for Grand Junction and the western slope and for Steamboat and the northern mountains. Also, the Denver metro and northeastern plains saw a decrease in drought levels. Eastern El Paso county also dropped from severe to moderate drought.

We can thank our recent drink of water on a persistent fetch of Pacific moisture being ushered into the state from December into the New Year. The areas which saw drought improvemnt saw 2 to 3 times more than normal precipitation in the past 30 days.

The snowpack has also seen a boost from recent snow, with statewide levels about 20% above normal this time of year.

Sticking out like a sore thumb is the Arkansas River basin and the southeastern mountains and plains zone. This region has mostly missed out on this recent active weather pattern.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards