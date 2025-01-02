2024 was the 2nd warmest and December was the 4th warmest on record in Colorado Springs

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The numbers are in, and it has been warm in southern Colorado. Both Colorado Springs and Pueblo made it in the top 10 for warmest Decembers and years on record.

2024: warm and snowy

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, this year was very warm and quite snowy for portions of southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs experienced its 2nd warmest year on record with an annual average temperature of 52.7°. The warmest year on record is 2012 at 52.9°. The hottest day in 2024 was 100° on July 12.

In Colorado Springs, it was the 51st wettest year on record with 16.13" of precipitation. Notably, it was the 10th snowiest year on record with 58.6" of snow. The single snowiest day was March 14 with 10.2", which was a daily record. There were five days in 2024 with daily record snowfall, three of those days being in November.

In Pueblo, it was the fifth warmest year on record with an average temperature of 55.2°. It was the 24th wettest year with 14.58" of precipitation and the 62nd least snowiest with 26.6".

December 2024:

December lived up to its dry nature here in Colorado. Colorado Springs saw 0.17" of precipitation, 0.06" below average, and 3" of snow, 1.1" below normal.

It was the fourth warmest December on record in Colorado Springs with an average temperature of 37.8°.

In Pueblo, it was the ninth warmest December on record with an average temperature of 37.3°. It was also dry with 0.16" of precipitation (0.13" below normal) and 2.2" of snow (2.4" below normal).

Records for Pueblo date back to 1888 and back to 1894 in Colorado Springs.

