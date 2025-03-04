Weather blog: tracking blizzard conditions and strong wind in southern Colorado

HIGH WIND WARNINGS are in effect from 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday for most of the plains. A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday for northern El Paso County.

For the snow alerts, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect in purple, and a WINTER STORM WARNING in pink is in effect until Tuesday late morning or early afternoon.

Rain and snow showers are expanding across the region Monday night. Check on current conditions in our interactive radar:

Snow total forecast through Tuesday afternoon:

Pikes Peak Region:

