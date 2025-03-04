Weather blog: tracking blizzard conditions and strong wind in southern Colorado

HIGH WIND WARNINGS are in effect from 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday for most of the plains. A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday for northern El Paso County.
For the snow alerts, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect in purple, and a WINTER STORM WARNING in pink is in effect until Tuesday late morning or early afternoon.
Rain and snow showers are expanding across the region Monday night. Check on current conditions in our interactive radar:
Snow total forecast through Tuesday afternoon:
Pikes Peak Region:
Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.
Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday
After a gorgeous weekend, we're looking at a very busy start to the week for Southern Colorado. A powerful spring storm will produce widespread 30-50 mph gusts on Monday. These dry, downslope winds will increase fire danger on Monday along and east of the I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm.
