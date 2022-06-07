Weather Blog: Southern Colorado could see severe afternoon thunderstorms

Southern Colorado has several ingredients in place today for strong to severe thunderstorm development.

Storms will start over the mountains, Palmer Divide, and Raton Mesa in the early afternoon before they push east across the Plains, and grow in strength.

Severe weather threats include large 1 to 2 inch hail with 60 mph wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes will be possible today, mostly down along the Raton Mesa in Las Animas County, but possibly up around the Palmer Divide in NE El Paso County.

2:45 p.m.:



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of eastern Colorado. Main threats include hail up to tennis ball size, wind gusts to 70 mph, and an isolated tornado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/iPjdD2gOUH — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) June 7, 2022

2:27 p.m.:



Latest severe t-storm is now hitting Trinidad and southern Las Animas County with quarter to golf ball size hail. Storm is moving east at 35 mph.

We also have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southern Las Animas County until 3 pm. Main threats include golf ball size hail and the potential for 60 mph wind gusts. #cowx pic.twitter.com/33TW6qgcEG — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) June 7, 2022

2:22 p.m.:



Local storm report coming from KOAA 5 viewer Phyllis Farinaro of quarter to ping pong ball size hail in the Falcon area just before 2 p.m.

#STORMREPORT Thanks Phyllis. #cowx

Here are a couple of pictures of the storm that moved through #Falcon just before 2:00 today. This is about 3 miles north of Woodmen on Meridian Rd. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/KxEefNZmKB — Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) June 7, 2022

2:05 p.m.:



A close-up view of the hail core as it crosses Highway 24, just to the south of Peyton and Calhan.

Dangerous hail core in pink and black now moving E/SE along Falcon Hwy, with golf ball size hail possible. Storm has crossed Highway 24 and the worst of it should stay south of Peyton & Calhan. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rLd6txBCqa — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) June 7, 2022

1:26 p.m.:



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for central El Paso County and remains in effect until 2 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for central El Paso County will remain in effect until 2 pm. 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to the size of quarters will be possible as the storm moves SE at 30 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/E52dPPlDw3 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) June 7, 2022

