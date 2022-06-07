Watch
Weather Blog: Southern Colorado could see severe afternoon thunderstorms

KOAA Weather
Severe weather chances today
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 16:42:11-04

Southern Colorado has several ingredients in place today for strong to severe thunderstorm development.

Storms will start over the mountains, Palmer Divide, and Raton Mesa in the early afternoon before they push east across the Plains, and grow in strength.

Severe weather threats include large 1 to 2 inch hail with 60 mph wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes will be possible today, mostly down along the Raton Mesa in Las Animas County, but possibly up around the Palmer Divide in NE El Paso County.

Track this storm through the morning, including latest storm reports and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

2:45 p.m.:

  • A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 8 p.m.

2:27 p.m.:

  • Latest severe t-storm is now hitting Trinidad and southern Las Animas County with quarter to golf ball size hail. Storm is moving east at 35 mph.

2:22 p.m.:

  • Local storm report coming from KOAA 5 viewer Phyllis Farinaro of quarter to ping pong ball size hail in the Falcon area just before 2 p.m.

2:05 p.m.:

  • A close-up view of the hail core as it crosses Highway 24, just to the south of Peyton and Calhan.

1:26 p.m.:

  • A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for central El Paso County and remains in effect until 2 p.m.

