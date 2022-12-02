Weather Blog: Damaging wind gusts verified overnight

A dangerous wind storm moved through Colorado last night with wind gusts verifying between the 80 to 100 mph range on the high end. We've seen widespread wind reports in the 40 to 60 mph range, but Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado City near the Wet Mountains, and the Air Force Academy all have the top wind gusts as of 3 AM Friday morning.

The National Weather Service compiled a list of the top wind reports across the region at midnight Friday morning.

Locally, we will continue to see wind gusts in the 40 to 70 mph range across the Pikes Peak Region through sunrise. Through mid-morning, some of the strongest wind gusts may shift south to the southern I-25 corridor between Colorado City and Trinidad, as well as the mountains west near La Veta and Cuchara.

Winter Driving:

If you had plans to drive west across I-70, Monarch Pass, or Hoosier Pass, please use extra caution today. Most ski areas will see at least a few inches of snow today with wind gusts in the 30 to 60 mph range. Not only could driving west result in white-out conditions, it may simply be too windy for ski lifts to operate today.

The KOAA radar app shows show starting to accumulate along the I-25 corridor with more expected through Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, and eventually Winter Park through the morning.

Snow totals will collect best through the first half of the day, and that's when the winds will be strongest in the high country. If you absolutely needed to travel west on I-70 today, our advice would be to delay until the end of the day.

CDOT Traffic Camera Network.

