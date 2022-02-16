Weather blog: Areas of heavy snow with icy pavement tonight

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We're under a First Alert 5 Weather Alert Day with snow forecast to fall tonight through early Thursday morning.

Snow is already falling in the Pikes Peak Region late today and will continue to fall across the New Mexico border by 6 am Thursday morning.

A few big concerns from this storm will be areas of heavy snow, icy pavement that forms under snow, and dangerous Thursday morning travel.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern El Paso County including areas like Monument, Black Forest, and Palmer Lake. Snow will be heaviest over northern El Paso County and on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Snow broadly through Colorado Springs should range from 1 to 3 inches with lighter totals on the south half of town and out near the airport. Warm pavement today will mean ice could develop under the snow, so be careful tonight and early tomorrow morning if you are out driving.

A full forecast for the day can be found here.

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Live Updates

4:10 p.m. - Cripple Creek Police Department regular phone lines are down. If you need to reach them please call 719-629-8630.

4:00 p.m. - Snow has begun to fall in Colorado Springs.

Resources:

