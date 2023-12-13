Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories issued for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

With a jog to the north, our approaching winter storm now appears to bring much more significant impacts to Southern Colorado than what we were seeing just a few days ago. We began to see this shift in the track on Tuesday, and now, all high resolution models have come on board with a much more impactful storm.

Already this morning, some areas in the foothills and mountains are seeing some light snow. There's also been some fog on the Palmer Divide, as well as Teller County. Out east, freezing drizzle is falling in some areas close to the Colorado and Kansas state line.

The main event will move in this afternoon, with the potential for heavy snow in the mountains and I-25 corridor into this evening. Farther east, warmer air will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to our forecast.

Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect at 11 am for the southern mountains, southern I-25 corridor and southeastern Plains. A high impact storm is expected in this areas later today and into tonight, with travel becoming difficult as roads could become impassable in some areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 11 am for El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties, as well as the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 24. A few flurries this morning will provide us with a taste of what's to come later today as heavier snow is expected to pick up after 3 pm. With snow continuing into the evening hours, tonight's drive home from work will be a messy one. After a small break later tonight, another round of snow moves back in tomorrow morning. Snow totals from 2-5".

Pueblo forecast: High: 36; Low: 24. Snow will begin to pick up by around 2-3 pm, with the potential for a snowy and icy evening commute increasing in Pueblo. Snow totals through Thursday morning look to be on the order of 3-6".

Canon City forecast: High: 37; Low: 26. Dry skies this morning will give way to a cold and snowy afternoon and evening over eastern Fremont County. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 11 am, and will continue through Thursday morning. Snow totals from 2-4".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 17. With the southern track of today's storm, Teller County should be spared the worst of the snow compared to areas to our south. A few snow showers this morning will give way to a snowy and cold afternoon and evening. Snow totals from 2-4".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. A foggy and cold morning will give way to a snowy and cold afternoon and evening. Snow should start to pick up by around 3 pm on the Palmer Divide, with snow continuing into Thursday morning. Snow totals from 3-5".

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cold, with a wintry mess expected on the Plains of Southern Colorado for the next 24-48 hours. With a moisture rich plume interacting with an approaching area of low pressure, the southeastern Plains will be ground zero for some of the more significant impacts. This includes periods of rain, freezing rain and heavy snow. The highest snow totals will be over eastern Las Animas County, with 5-10" of snow possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. A few light snow showers this morning will be a precursor to the main event that moves in this afternoon. Snow should begin to pick up in intensity just after the lunch hour, with snow at times into Thursday morning. With heavy accumulations in our forecast, the Raton Pass could become impassable this evening, as well as Highway 160. Snow totals from 6-11".

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30; Low: 10s/20s. The northern Sangres, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley and San Luis Valley will be under Winter Weather Advisories starting at 11 am, with a Winter Storm Warning for the southern Sangres. Snow totals in the mountains valleys will range between 2-6", with as much as 6-12" for the mountains. It's possible that some peaks in the southern Sangres could see as much as 1-2 feet from this storm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another burst of snow Thursday morning will keep our weather active during tomorrow's morning drive to way. Untreated and unplowed roadways will be snow covered and possibly icy. By the lunch hour, the snow machine should shut off here in the Pikes Peak Region, but it will be cold, with a high on Thursday just barely above freezing.

Sunshine will return Friday, with a big boost to our daytime highs. This will set the stage for a nice weekend ahead, with sunshine and 50s expected each afternoon.

