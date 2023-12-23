Weather Alert: Winter Storm impacts southern Colorado tonight through Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for much of the Front Range Corridor: El Paso County, Pueblo County, Huerfano county, and the central and northeastern plains at 8:00PM tonight and remains in effect until 11:00AM Sunday.

Temperatures today will be above average once again - in the low to mid 50s, ahead of a cold front that brings in our winter weather and wind this evening. Expect a mainly cloudy day in the Pikes Peak Region, with an initial batch of light rain showers working through early this morning and a mid-day lull which is already beginning. Snow begins tonight in Woodland Park at 6:00 PM , in Colorado Springs at 8:00 PM , and eastern El Paso county at 9:00 PM . Heavy snow squalls are possible tonight - including the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Because of the nature of this storm system, snow totals will vary widely, and snow intensity will also vary widely in small geographic areas. If you drive tonight, don't assume that a lack of snowfall at your house, means it isn't snowing heavily and/or windy 5 miles up the road. That is why the Winter Storm Watch is in place. The potential exists for areas of very intense snow, and intense wind, leading to whiteout conditions. Follow forecast updates throughout today if you plan to travel. If able, travel this morning into the early afternoon. If you're traveling west of the continental divide, no such luck: snow will be more persistent all day.

When precipitation begins, expect a brief period of a mix of rain and snow, before full snow takes over later in the evening. Snow will not be continuous, but will be very heavy in areas that it is falling. In particular travel between the Springs and Denver will be dangerous with low visibility and gusty winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 24.

Winter Storm Watch in effect 8:00PM tonight - 11:00AM Sunday.

Mostly cloudy with a couple of rain showers this afternoon, which might bring a couple rumbles of thunder. Very mild today once again ahead of an incoming cold front which will have you wondering who turned off the heater on Sunday.

Winds increase tonight to 15-30 mph, gusting to 50 mph with a mix of rain and snow arriving at 8:00PM, transitioning to only snow after 10 PM. Thundersnow is possible - e.g. a thunderstorm with snow rather than rain. Areas of blowing snow are likely after 11:00 PM, with snow accumulations of 1-2" with isolated totals to 4" possible. Expect a very windy morning on Sunday with patchy snow continuing. Continue to follow First Alert 5 and the National Weather service today as we continue to track this storm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 27.

Winter Storm Watch in effect 8:00PM - 11:00AM Sunday. Mostly cloudy with a stray rumbling shower (weak thunderstorm). West winds at 10 mph. Winds increase tonight to 15-30 mph, gusting to 50 mph with a mix of rain and snow arriving transitioning to only snow after 11 PM. Areas of blowing snow are likely, with snow accumulations up to 2". Notably some models show Pueblo in a bit of a donut hole without any accumulations but with accumulations surrounding the city. It's important not to pay attention to snow totals and instead focus on the potential for low visibility conditions due to snow squalls, independent of precise amounts. Also note that due to the snow squall nature of this set up, totals may change up to a couple hours ahead of the event - what you need to know is, you'll see heavy pockets of snow, and it'll be very windy tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 28.

Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower. West winds at 10 mph. Rain and snow tonight - accumulations will be low due to warm air, but 2" is possible if heavy snow is able to sufficiently cool the air. Generally lighter winds - 20 mph overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 15.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the afternoon, a couple of which may contain thunder (and thus lightning). Low daytime accumulations under 1", with west winds at 15 mph. Snow tonight, heavy at times, accumulating 2-5" above what falls during the day along with gusty breezes to 35 mph from the north.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Winter Storm Watch in effect 8:00PM - 11:00AM Sunday. Mostly cloudy with a couple of rain showers, snow showers, and a rumble of thunder. Winds increase tonight to 15-30 mph, gusting to 50 mph with a mix of rain and snow arriving transitioning to only snow after 11 PM. Areas of blowing snow are likely, with snow accumulations of 3-5" with isolated totals to 7" possible.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 50s; Low: 20s.

Winter Storm Watch in effect 8:00PM - 11:00AM Sunday for central and northeast plains - no watch farther south. Mostly cloudy with rain showers at times, and gusty breezes from the south at 35 mph relaxing to 25 mph by 4PM and shifting to the north by 7PM. Winds increase tonight with gusts to 45 mph. Periods of snow, very heavy in some areas after 11:00PM. Areas that see intense banding could pick up several inches of snow in a short period and will also likely encounter significant thundersnow with a standard thunderstorm number of lightning strikes possible. Snow showers continue Sunday morning and are more patchy in nature. Note: this forecast in particular is subject to substantial change. It is hard to predict precise precipitation amounts of thunderstorms in advance beyond being able to say a specific area is likely to see them.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 51; Low: 25.

Winter Storm Watch in effect 8:00PM - 11:00AM Sunday. Mostly cloudy with a couple of rain showers. Winds tonight turn northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Periods of snow after 6:00PM, accumulating 1-4". Areas of blowing snow are possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Wet Mountains from 5:00PM today - 5:00PM Sunday.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Sangre De Cristo Mountains now - 5:00PM Sunday.

Expect snow - with more snow in the Sangres than in the wets. Blowing snow is likely, with very low to 0 visibility in the Sangres and low visibility in the wets. Snow accumulations of a few inches. Gusty winds today to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers continues Sunday morning but become more patchy in nature as the morning progresses. What you will notice is the cold - with highs topping out around freezing and gusty winds creating a very cold Christmas eve with windchills in the single digits to teens. Brr! Temperatures and conditions improve for Santa on Monday with mid 30s for highs. Highs increase until Wednesday with high pressure allowing for dry, but cool, conditions before temperatures cool to end the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.