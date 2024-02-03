Strong winter storm impacting southern Colorado today

Today’s Forecast:

Our well-advertised winter storm impacts us today in southern Colorado. Rain and snow showers are ongoing along the I-25 corridor, southern mountains, and eastern plains. Several lightning strikes were detected overnight on the eastern plains due to instability in place with this potent system.

Various winter weather alerts are in effect:

Snow totals will depend on elevation, with the rain/snow line hovering around 6,000 feet today. It will drop down a bit this evening, so any remaining rain/snow after 8:00PM will have a better chance of falling as snow at elevations as low as 5,000 feet.

Very solid Gulf of Mexico and Pacific moisture, combined with a rapidly strengthening surface low to our southeast producing good upslope, will combine to produce heavy rain and snow rates. When we get these heavy precipitation rates, our air cools - so despite marginal temperatures, expect more snow than rain today, particularly above 6,000 feet in elevation. While snow will continue all day, I expect two rounds of heavier snow. The first will be this morning into early afternoon as very strong upslope flow combines with a bit of instability (thunderstorm energy) to produce strong snow rates. Snow continues through the afternoon, and may again be heavy at times mid-afternoon and the evening as the low begins to move away. As it does so, our airflow will "stretch out" a bit, and this stretching gives the air a bit of energy to produce banding snow. There's a bit of a question as to whether this energy stays along the I-25 corridor or moves west - which will affect our snow timeline. I'm leaning it sticking west of I-25, but east of the mountains for now, which keeps snow in our forecast through the evening.

Snow showers will become more sporadic tonight, with a few lingering into tomorrow morning before the entire system rolls away by afternoon and sunshine returns.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 25.

Rain and snow. Snow generally above 6,000 feet - west of I-25, with rain east toward the airport and Fountain. Patchy fog will also roll through the area. Snow totals will vary by elevation with the highest totals in Briargate, Rockrimmon, and other higher elevation portions of the Springs. Snow will generally end around 10PM tonight, with remnant showers possible through Sunday morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 27.

Rain for the most part due to warmer temperatures from your lower elevation relative to other regions. Rain will be heavy at times. It'll also be breezy with a north wind increasing in the afternoon to 10-25 mph. Overall, a fairly dreary day but you won't need the shovels! Tonight, you'll cool down. Remnant moisture could fall as snow, so in a high end scenario you could get an inch of snow from this storm.

Canon City forecast: High: 41; Low: 29.

Rain and snow mix, with snow whenever the precipitation is falling more heavily. Snow gets heavier late this afternoon before ending around 11PM/12AM - with remnant showers still possible until early Sunday. Your best chance for accumulations come tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 18.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until Sunday at 5:00AM.

Snow. Heavy - both in rate, and type...very water heavy and spring-like. Good for making snowballs, heavy to shovel. Continuous snow ends by 11PM with hit-or-miss snow showers continuing into early Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 29-32; Low: 20s.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until Sunday at 5:00AM.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s.

Snow. Heavy at times with 1-2"/hr rates possible. Snow gets lighter during the mid-afternoon, with parts of the area potentially seeing an end to snow. However, snow generally should continue into the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 36; Low: 23.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until Sunday at 5:00AM.

Snow, heavy at times, with a rumble or two of thunder possible. Snow will become more hit or miss tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until Sunday at 5:00AM.

Heavy snow with high accumulations. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph. Patchy blowing snow tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs return to the 50s Monday with a period of relatively calm weather before we bring in more clouds Tuesday as a system moves into the mountains. Our next chance for unsettled weather looks to be late next week, as our next upper level trough approaches.

