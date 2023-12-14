Weather Alert: Winter Storm continues Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A winter weather storm has packed a wallop as it rolled into Southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. If you are getting ready to head out the door today, be patient, get that ice scraper ready, and consider if you really need to travel right now.

Visibility is low before sunrise across much of the region. The roads are either snowy or icy depending on where you are. Additionally, many schools and organizations are either closed entirely or on a delay of at least 2 hours.

We saw a brief break in the heavy snow between about midnight to 3 am before another surge of heavier snowfall moved in early. Snow should come to an end for the mountains and I-25 corridor late Thursday morning. Showers will linger east of I-25 until about mid-day Thursday.

Winter Storm Timing



Through 7:00 a.m. we can expect freezing fog across the region and snow returning south of Highway 50.

7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. snow returns to eastern Colorado Springs, roads will remain slick. Expect snow to stop south of Highway 50

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the snow will end along the I-25 corridor, but snow bands will still impact the southeastern plains.

Today's Forecast

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 21.

Pueblo forecast: High: 35; Low: 19.

Canon City forecast: High: 37; Low: 27.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 18.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 34; Low: 23.

Plains forecast: High: 31; Low: 24.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 33; Low: 25.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

TRAFFIC

The Colorado Springs Police Department has entered crash alert status. Click here to learn more.

Resources:

