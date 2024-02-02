Weather Alert: Winter Storm arrives today with rain and snow through Sunday with significant mountain impacts

Today’s Forecast:

You won't need the groundhog to tell you it's winter in Colorado today. Winter weather returns today. Expect a stray rain or snow shower this morning west of I-25 and in our southern counties, with another round of showers this afternoon into the early evening. Generally, these will be low-impact, but keep the umbrella in the car. Highs will still reach the low to mid 50s - so still above average today. Cloudy in general today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 31.

Mostly cloudy with a brief rain or snow shower in the western part of the Springs around 8:00/9:00AM. More showers return during the mid-afternoon but remain light. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 32.

Mostly cloudy with a stray afternoon rain shower. East winds at 10 mph becoming SE during the afternoon. Bigger impacts from our storm arrive tomorrow with rain showers likely after midnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 35.

Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon rain showers. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Tonight, rain showers early with rain and snow showers overnight leading to light accumulations.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 26.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 8PM tonight - 5AM Sunday.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Snow showers increase in coverage overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: Upper 20s.

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from 8PM tonight - Saturday night.

Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower. Rain and snow showers arrive late this afternoon with patchy rain and snow overnight. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Tonight, isolated rain showers but mainly just cloudy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 49/52; Low: 30.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8PM tonight - 5AM Sunday.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers, and a snow shower possible, which may have a couple rumbles of thunder. South winds at 10-15 mph. Snow showers increase in coverage tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 8PM tonight - 5AM Sunday.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers, and snow thunderstorms. South winds at 10-20 mph. Snow showers increase in coverage tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday is our action day, with rain and snow moving into I-25 corridor during the morning, and continuing through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will fall during the afternoon and evening. This is a warm storm, with snow levels hovering around 6,000 feet on Saturday. If you're east of I-25, expect mainly rain, if you're west of I-25, or along the Palmer Divide, expect mainly snow. It'll be a heavy wet snow - good for throwing snowballs, but heavy when you're shoveling.

Here's your snow total forecast map:

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Teller County including Woodland Park through 5 AM Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Sangre de Cristo mountains through 5AM Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR HUERFANO AND LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES through 5AM Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for northern El Paso County including the Palmer Divide and Monument through 5AM Sunday.

Highs Saturday reach the upper 30s, particularly at lower elevations, so we'll need heavy precipitation rates to overcome the warmth and see a changeover to snow. Lighter rates will keep snow levels higher, longer. However, we'll likely see snow banding during the afternoon which will help in overcoming some of this warmth. Instability in the southern mountains mean thundersnow is likely in the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristo Mountains on Saturday.

Timing wise, here's what to expect:

A few showers linger into your Sunday morning before skies clear during the afternoon. Mild weather starts off next week.

____

